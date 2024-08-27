News & Insights

Markets
TCOM

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

August 27, 2024 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 5% from a year earlier after a 4.9% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Trip.com's (TCOM) shares jumped 8.6% as the Chinese travel operator posted higher-than-expected Q2 earnings, buoyed by strong demand for local and international travel.

VOXX International (VOXX) shares surged 73% after the company said its board is mulling alternatives, including selling itself, a sale of segments, operational enhancements or other deals.

American Woodmark (AMWD) shares tumbled 9.8% after fiscal Q1 results dropped from a year earlier, and the cabinet maker lowered full-year guidance amid weakness in the home-remodeling market.

Paramount (PARA) shares dropped 6.8%. The company said late Monday the "go-shop" period under its merger agreement with Skydance Media ended following the withdrawal of a rival bid from a group of investors led by Edgar Bronfman Jr.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TCOM
VOXX
AMWD
PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.