Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Constellation Brands (STZ) lowered its reported fiscal 2025 EPS guidance to a range of $3.05 to $7.92 from the previous guidance of $14.63 to $14.93, while raising the lower end of its comparable EPS forecast. Its shares rose 3.1%.

Elliott Investment Management now holds 10% of Southwest Airlines' (LUV) common stock, enough for it to call a special shareholder meeting, Reuters reported Tuesday. Southwest shares gained 2.3%.

Thousands of workers from Hyatt Hotels (H), Marriott International (MAR), and Hilton Worldwide (HLT) in nine US cities went on strike on Labor Day, demanding "higher wages, fair staffing and workloads, and the reversal of COVID-era cuts," Unite Here labor union said. Hyatt shares shed 0.9%, Marriott fell 1%, and Hilton dropped 1.6%.

