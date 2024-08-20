Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 4.9% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 17 after a 4.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Lowe's (LOW) cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday due to lower-than-expected do-it-yourself business sales and a challenging macroeconomic environment, while the company's fiscal Q2 results fell year over year. Its shares were down more than 1%.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported mixed fiscal Q4 results, with profit surpassing expectations, RBC Capital Markets said in a note Tuesday. The company's shares dropped over 3%.

XPeng's (XPEV) Q2 loss narrowed year over year as the Chinese automaker saw an increase in vehicle deliveries on a sequential and annual basis. Its shares slumped 5.7%.

