News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

August 20, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 4.9% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 17 after a 4.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Lowe's (LOW) cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday due to lower-than-expected do-it-yourself business sales and a challenging macroeconomic environment, while the company's fiscal Q2 results fell year over year. Its shares were down more than 1%.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported mixed fiscal Q4 results, with profit surpassing expectations, RBC Capital Markets said in a note Tuesday. The company's shares dropped over 3%.

XPeng's (XPEV) Q2 loss narrowed year over year as the Chinese automaker saw an increase in vehicle deliveries on a sequential and annual basis. Its shares slumped 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
EL
XPEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.