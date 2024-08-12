News & Insights

DIS

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lower in Afternoon Trading

August 12, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Consumer stocks fell Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) on Sunday announced a multiyear expansion plan for theme parks and cruise lines to reinvigorate its experiences segment amid moderating demand. The shares dropped 0.6%.

Starbucks (SBUX) and Elliott Investment Management are nearing a settlement that would include a board seat for the activist investor, Bloomberg reported. Separately, Starboard Value acquired a stake in Starbucks and is pushing the company to take measures to increase its stock price, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Starbucks shares gained 2.1%.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) has a "unique double-digit organic growth profile" that sets it apart from its gaming peers and other consumer stocks, BofA Securities said. BofA upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $155 from $145. Churchill Downs shares rose 2%.

