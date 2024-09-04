Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 6.3% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 31 after a 5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Mondelez International (MDLZ) shares spiked over 4% after the company's finance chief, speaking at a conference, hinted at upbeat Q3 results.

Verizon Communications (VZ) is nearing a deal to buy Frontier (FYBR), The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Frontier shares surged past 37% and Verizon was shedding 3.6%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares plunged nearly 24% after its fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings unexpectedly slid year over year while sales missed estimates amid macro pressures on consumers.

Hormel Foods (HRL) narrowed its earnings outlook and lowered its sales guidance for fiscal 2024 as its Q3 results declined year over year. Its shares tumbled almost 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.