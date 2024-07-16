News & Insights

Markets
PM

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

July 16, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.5% recently.

Philip Morris International (PM) said its US affiliate will open a new manufacturing facility in Aurora, Colorado, with an investment of $600 million over the next two years. The company was up 0.7% premarket.

SNDL (SNDL) said it plans to cut 106 jobs in a restructuring intended to reduce costs. SNDL was 0.5% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PM
XLP
XLY
SNDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.