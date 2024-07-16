Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.5% recently.

Philip Morris International (PM) said its US affiliate will open a new manufacturing facility in Aurora, Colorado, with an investment of $600 million over the next two years. The company was up 0.7% premarket.

SNDL (SNDL) said it plans to cut 106 jobs in a restructuring intended to reduce costs. SNDL was 0.5% higher pre-bell.

