Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.5% recently.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) shares rose by over 1% after the company said it is launching a proposed senior secured term loan B facility for up to $1.6 billion.

MINISO Group (MNSO) shares were down 13% after the company said it has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 29.4% of Yonghui Superstores' shares for about 6.3 billion Chinese renminbi ($893 million) from certain selling shareholders.

