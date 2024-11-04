Second Chance Properties Faces Cash Offer Acquisition

Second Chance Properties Ltd (SG:528) has released an update.

Second Chance Properties Ltd is the subject of a voluntary unconditional cash offer by Final Chance Holdings Pte. Ltd., facilitated through CIMB Bank Berhad’s Singapore branch. This strategic move is aimed at acquiring all issued shares of Second Chance Properties, signaling significant developments in the company’s financial trajectory.

