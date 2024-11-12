News & Insights

SECOM Co. Expands Global Security Innovations

Secom Co (JP:9735) has released an update.

SECOM Co., a leader in Japan’s security services industry, continues to innovate with its ANSHIN Platform, aiming for a society free from concerns. The company, with a diverse portfolio including security, fire protection, and medical services, is expanding globally to meet local needs and enhance brand awareness.

