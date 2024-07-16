SEB Group Q2 Net Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SEB Group reported that its second quarter net profit to shareholders of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB declined to 9.42 billion Swedish kronor from 9.77 billion Swedish kronor, last year. Earnings per share was 4.54 Swedish kronor compared to 4.62 Swedish kronor. Operating profit was 11.84 billion kronor, down 2% from prior year.

Total operating income increased to 20.31 billion Swedish kronor from 20.02 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Net interest income was 11.61 billion Swedish kronor compared to 11.88 billion Swedish kronor, previous year.

