SeaStar Medical announces economic analysis data on QUELIMMUNE device

SeaStar Medical (ICU) Holding announces that for the first time new data highlighting the cost savings of its cell-directed Selective Cytopheretic Device Pediatric therapeutic device, QUELIMMUNE, were presented yesterday at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2024, underway in San Diego. The poster, titled Cost Impact of An Immunomodulatory Selective Cytopheretic Device in Pediatrics in AKI due to Sepsis, presents an analysis of the Kids’ Inpatient Database revealing that the hospitalization cost of pediatric patients with AKI requiring CRRT, a majority of whom were septic, was $461,736 per hospitalization, highlighting an exceptionally high financial burden on institutions and the healthcare system. Data from KID and SeaStar Medical’s SCD-PED studies indicate that hospitalization costs were significantly lower for critically ill children with AKI on CRRT who were treated with QUELIMMUNE, a majority of whom were septic, compared with historical average hospital costs for children not treated with QUELIMMUNE. Treatment with QUELIMMUNE results in a projected cost savings of approximately $30,000 per hospitalization principally driven by the lower expected death rate and shorter length of stay versus standard of care. Additional benefits of QUELIMMUNE included a cost-effective solution for institutions starting at 6 days of QUELIMMUNE therapy, which produced cost neutrality for QUELIMMUNE afforded by the high survival rate of 77% in children greater than or equal to10 kg and age less than or equal to22 years with AKI requiring CRRT treated with QUELIMMUNE, versus the control survival rate of approximately 50%. Further, the combined observed outcomes of 0% dialysis dependence at day 60 from the SCD PED-01 and SCD-PED-02 studies illustrate the durability of QUELIMMUNE therapy.

