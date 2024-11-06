Sealsq to showcase specific integration with ESPRESSIF ESP32

SEALSQ (LAES) will be showcasing at Electronica 2024 the advanced integration of its VaultIC292 Secure Element with ESPRESSIF’s ESP32 Microcontroller via a demonstration featuring a typical MATTER device commissioning process. Such integration is tailored to enhance security and simplify deployment for Internet of Things applications using the MATTER protocol. The 2024 Electronica event will be held from November 12-15, 2024 in Munich, Germany; interested parties can view the live demonstration in Hall C4, at Booth 119. The powerful integration of ESP32, a widely adopted low-cost, low-power microcontroller equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, with the VaultIC292 Secure Element provides an unparalleled level of security for IoT devices, making them more robust and resilient to evolving threats.

