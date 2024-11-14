Sea1 Offshore Inc Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

Siem Offshore AS (DE:S5H0) has released an update.

Sea1 Offshore Inc has launched a share buy-back program, intending to repurchase up to 400,000 shares at a maximum value of NOK 15,000,000 to support its long-term incentive plan. The buyback will run from November 14, 2024, to December 15, 2024, with Arctic Securities AS handling the transactions independently. This initiative aligns with EU regulations and could provide strategic benefits for the company’s market position.

