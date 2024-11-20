SCWorx announces compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standard

SCWorx (WORX) Corp. announced that it has regained compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market’s continued listing requirements regarding periodic reporting. On April 17, May 17, and August 19, 2024, Nasdaq notified the company that it no longer met the Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirement under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). In a letter dated October 14, 2024, Nasdaq indicated that based on the September 24, October 10, and October 11, 2024, filing of the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, and June 30, 2024, respectively, Staff had determined that the company complies with the Rule and that the matter was now closed.

