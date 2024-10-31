SCREEN Holdings Co. Shows Strong Growth in Q2 2024

SCREEN Holdings Co (JP:7735) has released an update.

SCREEN Holdings Co. reports a robust 47.4% increase in profits for the second quarter of 2024, driven by a 24.2% rise in net sales and significant improvements in operating income. The company, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, implemented a stock split to enhance share liquidity, reflecting its strong financial performance and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:7735 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.