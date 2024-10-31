News & Insights

SCREEN Holdings Co. Shows Strong Growth in Q2 2024

SCREEN Holdings Co (JP:7735) has released an update.

SCREEN Holdings Co. reports a robust 47.4% increase in profits for the second quarter of 2024, driven by a 24.2% rise in net sales and significant improvements in operating income. The company, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, implemented a stock split to enhance share liquidity, reflecting its strong financial performance and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

