Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of SolarWinds (SWI) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SolarWinds is $15.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.46% from its latest reported closing price of $12.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SolarWinds is 790MM, an increase of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarWinds. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWI is 0.23%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 165,868K shares. The put/call ratio of SWI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 36.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 29.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 3,650K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWI by 17.06% over the last quarter.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. holds 2,386K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,565K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SolarWinds Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Its products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. The company continuously engages with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights the company gains from them, in places like its THWACK® community, allow SolarWinds to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Its focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Its products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.