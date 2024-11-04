Scorpius Holdings announces collaboration with Celltheon Corp

Scorpius announced a partnership with Celltheon Corporation to provide cell line development services to clients using Celltheon’s proprietary GOLDILOCKS transposase-based platform. This collaboration enables clients to integrate with Scorpius’ program management team and quality system while preparing to transfer a research cell bank to the Company’s facilities in San Antonio, TX, for further biomanufacturing work. In addition to full-scale cell line development services, Celltheon offers Scorpius clients services in antibody discovery, variant screening and development, and comparability studies. The first client signed under this partnership aims to scale up to GMP manufacturing with Scorpius.

