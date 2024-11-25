News & Insights

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Reports Financial Turnaround and Growth

November 25, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) has released an update.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has successfully turned around its financial standing by converting a significant European Investment Bank loan into equity, boosting shareholders’ equity to $10 million. The company’s CDMO services have begun generating revenue, with promising growth prospects fueled by strategic marketing efforts and increased demand. Additionally, Scinai is advancing its R&D pipeline, particularly in developing treatments for autoimmune diseases like plaque psoriasis.

