Scinai Immunotherapeutics Reports Financial Turnaround and Growth

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) has released an update.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics has successfully turned around its financial standing by converting a significant European Investment Bank loan into equity, boosting shareholders’ equity to $10 million. The company’s CDMO services have begun generating revenue, with promising growth prospects fueled by strategic marketing efforts and increased demand. Additionally, Scinai is advancing its R&D pipeline, particularly in developing treatments for autoimmune diseases like plaque psoriasis.
