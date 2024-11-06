News & Insights

Stocks

Scilex Holding Plans Merger to Boost Semnur Value

November 06, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scilex Holding Company ( (SCLX) ) has issued an update.

Scilex Holding Company announced a significant move towards a business combination between its subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. This merger aims to boost Semnur’s equity value to $2.5 billion, with plans to finalize by early 2025. Concurrently, Scilex is distributing preferred stock dividends to its shareholders, offering a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on this strategic development. The merger promises to enhance growth prospects and diversify Scilex’s portfolio in the non-opioid pain management sector.

Find detailed analytics on SCLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.