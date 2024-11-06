Scilex Holding Plans Merger to Boost Semnur Value

Scilex Holding Company ( (SCLX) ) has issued an update.

Scilex Holding Company announced a significant move towards a business combination between its subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. This merger aims to boost Semnur’s equity value to $2.5 billion, with plans to finalize by early 2025. Concurrently, Scilex is distributing preferred stock dividends to its shareholders, offering a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on this strategic development. The merger promises to enhance growth prospects and diversify Scilex’s portfolio in the non-opioid pain management sector.

