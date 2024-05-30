News & Insights

Scilex Alerts Regulators to Illegal Stock Manipulation

May 30, 2024 — 06:00 pm EDT

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has issued an update.

Scilex Holding Company has raised the alarm over illegal manipulation of its common stock, reaching out to key regulatory bodies—the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority—to address the issue. While the details are disclosed in a press release attached to a current report, the company emphasizes that this information is not an admission of materiality, nor is it to be considered part of its official financial filings.

