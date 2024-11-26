News & Insights

Scienture Holdings Secures Funding for Strategic Growth

November 26, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

The latest update is out from Scienture Holdings ( (SCNX) ).

Scienture Holdings, Inc. has strategically secured funding through a $12 million private placement of 10% secured convertible debentures and a $50 million equity line of credit agreement with Arena Investors. The initial tranche of $3.33 million was closed, with Dawson James Securities as the placement agent. This financial infusion will support Scienture’s growth and operational needs, allowing flexibility in capital allocation to meet strategic goals. Arena’s role underscores its expertise in providing investment capital across complex industries like healthcare.

