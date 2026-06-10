SciBase Enrolls First Patient In DETECT-AD Study To Predict Flares In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - SciBase Holding AB (SCIB.ST), a medical technology company, announced that its new study has enrolled its first patient to assess flare prediction in Atopic Dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis, often referred to as eczema, is a long-lasting condition characterized by dry, itchy, and inflamed skin, resulting in recurrent outbreaks known as flares. While it can develop at any age, it is particularly prevalent in young children. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

The current treatment options address the symptoms only after the flare-ups, which significantly impacts patients' daily lives, noted the firm.

In accordance with the present feedback, the company has collaborated with Castle Biosciences and has developed a study titled DETECT-AD. The study will utilize SciBase's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) method to predict the onset of flares in patients with atopic dermatitis.

The company stated that this study aims to shift the focus toward proactive and personalized care, which is intended to enhance patients' quality of life and lessen the impact of unpredictable flare-ups.

SciBase is currently trading on the Stockholm Stock Exchange at SEK 50.20, up 2.03%.

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