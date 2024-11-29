News & Insights

Scholar Education Group Seizes Undervalued Share Opportunity

November 29, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scholar Education Group (HK:1769) has released an update.

Scholar Education Group announced that its Trustee recently acquired 125,000 shares on the market under its share award scheme, viewing the current share price as undervalued. The company sees this as an opportunity to bolster its future awards for selected participants and remains optimistic about its business prospects.

