Schnitzer Steel Industries Appoints New COO for Growth

Radius Recycling, Inc. has appointed Marc Hathhorn as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 30 years of leadership in the mining industry. Previously with Peabody Energy, Hathhorn’s track record includes achieving operational excellence and implementing cost-effective strategies. His role will support Radius’s strategic goals, such as advancing metal recovery technologies and expanding recycling services. This leadership change aligns with Radius’s efforts to capitalize on global manufacturing growth and infrastructure investments.

