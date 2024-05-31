SCE Holdings Achieves Full Approval at AGM

SCE Intelligent Commercial Management Holdings Limited (HK:0606) has released an update.

SCE Intelligent Commercial Management Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of executive directors, the appointment of Prism Hong Kong and Shanghai Limited as auditors, and the authorization for the board to issue, allot, or deal with up to 20% of the unissued company shares. The meeting, which saw high shareholder participation, concluded with no votes against any resolutions and no abstentions as per the company’s Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

For further insights into HK:0606 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.