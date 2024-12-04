Scandium International Mng Suspends SEC Reporting Obligations

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Scandium International Mng ( (TSE:SCY) ) just unveiled an update.
Scandium International Mining Corp. has announced its decision to file Form 15 to deregister its shares under the Securities Exchange Act and suspend its SEC reporting obligations in the U.S., aiming to reduce reporting costs and focus on core activities. The company’s operations remain unaffected, and it will continue to report in Canada according to local securities laws.
