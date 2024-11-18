News & Insights

Stocks

Scancell Holdings Shows Promising Results in SCOPE Trial

November 18, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.

Scancell Holdings has released encouraging results from its SCOPE trial, showing an 80% progression-free survival rate at six months among advanced melanoma patients treated with its SCIB1 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab. The trial’s impressive disease control rate of 84% and an objective response rate of 72% suggest that Scancell’s approach offers a promising enhancement over standard double checkpoint therapies. As the trial progresses, these results could mark a significant advancement in first-line therapy for advanced melanoma, potentially boosting investor confidence in Scancell’s innovative immunotherapy solutions.

