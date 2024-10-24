News & Insights

Stocks

SBM Offshore Sells Stake in FPSO Sepetiba Project

October 24, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has completed the sale of a 13.5% stake in its FPSO Sepetiba project to China Merchants Financial Leasing, while retaining a 51% majority interest. This strategic move aligns with SBM’s commitment to leading in offshore energy solutions while emphasizing sustainable and affordable energy production.

For further insights into GB:0NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.