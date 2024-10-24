SBM Offshore Sells Stake in FPSO Sepetiba Project

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has completed the sale of a 13.5% stake in its FPSO Sepetiba project to China Merchants Financial Leasing, while retaining a 51% majority interest. This strategic move aligns with SBM’s commitment to leading in offshore energy solutions while emphasizing sustainable and affordable energy production.

