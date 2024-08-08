SBM Offshore H1 Results Down, Lifts FY24 Directional Outlook; To Buy Back Addl. EUR 65 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - SBM Offshore N.V. (SBFFY.PK), a Dutch provider of offshore energy solutions, reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to Shareholders, on IFRS basis, declined 35 percent to $116 million from last year's $179 million.

Earnings per share were $0.64, down 35 percent from $0.99 a year ago.

Directional net profit stood at $128 million or $0.71 per share, up 258 percent from $36 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago period.

EBITDA fell 10 percent from last year to $533 million, while Directional EBITDA climbed 36 percent to $620 million.

Revenue for the first half declined 9 percent to $2.22 billion from $2.45 billion a year ago. Directional revenue stood at $1.84 billion, a 23 percent increase from the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company lifted its Directional EBITDA guidance to around $1.3 billion from earlier expected around $1.2 billion.

Directional revenue guidance is increased to above $3.8 billion from around $3.5 billion expected earlier. The company projects around $2.4 billion from the Lease and Operate segment and above $1.4 billion from the Turnkey segment.

SBM Offshore further announced that it will launch an additional 65 million euros or around $71 million share repurchase effective from August 8. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed by end of April 2025.

Separately, the company announced the signing of a 20-year lease & operate contract with Mexico's Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México for a Floating Storage and Offloading or FSO to support the Trion field development in Mexico.

Under the deal, SBM Offshore will construct and thereafter lease to Woodside an FSO unit for a period of 20 years.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.