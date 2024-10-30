News & Insights

Stocks

SBI Launches Saudi Arabia Equity ETF on TSE

October 30, 2024 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Morningstar Japan K.K. (JP:4765) has released an update.

SBI Global Asset Management has launched Japan’s first ETF focused on Saudi Arabian equities, now listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With a market capitalization of 2.1 billion yen, this ETF presents a new opportunity for investors to diversify portfolios with exposure to the Middle East, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s anticipated economic growth under the Vision 2030 reform program. The ETF offers the lowest trust fee among its peers, attracting significant attention from investors.

For further insights into JP:4765 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.