SBI Launches Saudi Arabia Equity ETF on TSE

Morningstar Japan K.K. (JP:4765) has released an update.

SBI Global Asset Management has launched Japan’s first ETF focused on Saudi Arabian equities, now listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With a market capitalization of 2.1 billion yen, this ETF presents a new opportunity for investors to diversify portfolios with exposure to the Middle East, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s anticipated economic growth under the Vision 2030 reform program. The ETF offers the lowest trust fee among its peers, attracting significant attention from investors.

For further insights into JP:4765 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.