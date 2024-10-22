News & Insights

Stocks

SatixFy Secures $9M Satellite Software Deal with MDA

October 22, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SatixFy Communications (SATX) has released an update.

SatixFy Communications has secured a $9 million deal with MDA Space to provide advanced software and licenses for digital satellite payloads in Low Earth Orbit. This agreement highlights SatixFy’s position as a key player in the satellite communications market, offering cutting-edge technology that supports next-generation satellite constellations. The collaboration aims to enhance MDA Space’s offerings with SatixFy’s innovative space-grade chips and software solutions.

For further insights into SATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.