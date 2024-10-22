SatixFy Secures $9M Satellite Software Deal with MDA

SatixFy Communications (SATX) has released an update.

SatixFy Communications has secured a $9 million deal with MDA Space to provide advanced software and licenses for digital satellite payloads in Low Earth Orbit. This agreement highlights SatixFy’s position as a key player in the satellite communications market, offering cutting-edge technology that supports next-generation satellite constellations. The collaboration aims to enhance MDA Space’s offerings with SatixFy’s innovative space-grade chips and software solutions.

For further insights into SATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.