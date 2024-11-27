Satellogic Inc. Board Changes Amidst Leadership Transition

Satellogic (SATL) has released an update.

Satellogic Inc. announces the resignation of board member Howard Lutnick, following his nomination to serve as the U.S. Commerce Secretary. The company’s board will now have eight directors, down from nine, as they continue to communicate important updates through various investor channels. This change reflects the company’s ongoing adaptation in leadership amidst broader geopolitical developments.

