Sarytogan Graphite Options Expiry Reminder

Sarytogan Graphite Limited is reminding holders of its SGAO listed options that they will expire on November 30, 2024. Investors can exercise these options at $0.25 per share or sell them before trading ceases on November 25, 2024. Those who do not act by the deadline will lose the right to convert their options into ordinary shares.

