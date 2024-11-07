News & Insights

Stocks

Sarepta upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

November 07, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska upgraded Sarepta (SRPT) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $167, up from $152. The company reported Q3 earnings, the first full quarter since the full-label expansion for Elevidys in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with the stock down 24% since the full label was granted, the entry point is “starting to become much more attractive.” The tone on growth was very positive, and Cantor would not be surprised to see Sarepta potentially reiterate or even raise its 2025 revenue guidance at an investor conference in early January, the analyst adds. The firm expects “some stock strength to return into this.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.