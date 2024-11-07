Sarepta upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska upgraded Sarepta (SRPT) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $167, up from $152. The company reported Q3 earnings, the first full quarter since the full-label expansion for Elevidys in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with the stock down 24% since the full label was granted, the entry point is “starting to become much more attractive.” The tone on growth was very positive, and Cantor would not be surprised to see Sarepta potentially reiterate or even raise its 2025 revenue guidance at an investor conference in early January, the analyst adds. The firm expects “some stock strength to return into this.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.