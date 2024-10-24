Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Arbitration

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.

Sarama Resources has secured a $4.4 million non-recourse loan from Locke Capital II LLC to fund international arbitration against Burkina Faso over the withdrawal of rights to its Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit. This financial backing allows Sarama to seek compensation for its losses without impacting its ongoing operations.

For further insights into TSE:SWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.