Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Arbitration

October 24, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.

Sarama Resources has secured a $4.4 million non-recourse loan from Locke Capital II LLC to fund international arbitration against Burkina Faso over the withdrawal of rights to its Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit. This financial backing allows Sarama to seek compensation for its losses without impacting its ongoing operations.

