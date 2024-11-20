News & Insights

Santander UK Updates €35 Billion Bond Programme

November 20, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Santander UK (GB:SANB) has released an update.

Santander UK has released a supplementary prospectus for its €35 billion Global Covered Bond Programme, which has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the bond markets and interested in Santander UK’s financial strategies. The prospectus is available for public viewing on the company’s and regulatory websites.

