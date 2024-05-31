Santander UK Announces Securities Redemption

Santander UK (GB:SANB) has released an update.

Santander UK plc has announced the redemption of its structured securities issued in May 2022, with the redemption set for 13 June 2024 following the satisfaction of the Trigger Condition. The securities will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange post-redemption. This move comes as part of the company’s structured note and certificate programme outlined in their 2022 prospectus.

