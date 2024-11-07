News & Insights

Sanofi’s Dupixent Gains EU Approval for Pediatric Eosinophilic Esophagitis

November 07, 2024 — 11:58 am EST

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi’s Dupixent has received EU approval as the first treatment for children aged one to 11 with eosinophilic esophagitis, expanding its market potential and offering new hope for young patients struggling with this challenging condition. This approval follows phase 3 study results showing significant disease remission, highlighting Dupixent’s efficacy and safety. The expansion into pediatric care not only broadens Dupixent’s therapeutic reach but also positions Sanofi well for future growth in treating type-2 inflammatory diseases.

