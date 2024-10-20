News & Insights

Sanofi to sell 51% stake in Opella to CD&R, 1% to BPI, Reuters reports

October 20, 2024 — 04:15 pm EDT

France will take a stake in Sanofi’s (SNY) Opella through the Public Investment Bank, or BPI, finance minister Antoine Armand said on Sunday, confirming an information from Le Figaro newspaper that U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, or CD&R, is to take a 51% stake in the company that makes of one of France’s most-sold painkillers, Doliprane, according to Reuters. The plan for Public Investment Bank to take a 1% stake in Opella, for about EUR 150M, or $162.98M, came through a tri-party agreement between Sanofi, the French state and CD&R and was approved by Sanofi’s board on Sunday, the newspaper said.

