Sanlorenzo to Announce 2024 Financial Results

October 24, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT:SL) has released an update.

Sanlorenzo S.p.A., a leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will reveal its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 in a conference call on November 8. The company, known for its custom yachts and strong international presence, continues to uphold its high-end brand reputation in the nautical industry.

