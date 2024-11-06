Sangoma Technologies Shows Asset Decline but Equity Gains

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) has released an update.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation’s recent financial statements reveal a decrease in total assets from $457.75 million as of June 30, 2024, to $442.06 million by September 30, 2024. The company’s liabilities also dropped, with long-term liabilities reducing significantly. Despite these decreases, Sangoma’s shareholders’ equity saw a slight increase, indicating potential financial stability.
