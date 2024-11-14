Sangamo price target raised to $3 from $1 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Sangamo (SGMO) to $3 from $1 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm views partnership formation on Fabry program as well as full data from the pivotal study as key catalysts. Wells thinks upside to the stock will be driven by POC of wholly owned ZFP transcription factor neurology programs.

