Sandy Spring Bancorp reports Q3 core EPS 40c, consensus 46c

“We have a solid capital position and are seeing ongoing success with our core deposit strategies and our wealth management lines of business,” said Daniel Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “Our wealth teams – Sandy Spring Trust, and our subsidiaries, West Financial and RPJ – have an expanding number of referrals from current clients and work closely with business owners from early growth through maturity. The success of our wealth teams’ approach is reflected in our strong fee income results.” The net interest margin was 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, the net interest margin was negatively impacted by a reversal of previously accrued uncollected interest income on a single large AD&C loan placed on a non-accrual status. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased seven basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased three basis points.

