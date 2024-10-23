News & Insights

Sands China Sees Third Quarter Revenue Dip

October 23, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Sands China (HK:1928) has released an update.

Sands China’s controlling shareholder, Las Vegas Sands Corp., reported a slight dip in net revenues for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $1.77 billion, a 1% decrease from the previous year. Despite lower than expected results due to disruptions in Macao and Singapore, the company remains optimistic about future growth in these markets. The adjusted property EBITDA also saw a decline, totaling $585 million compared to $631 million in the prior year.

