SanBio Co. Achieves Expected Yield in AKUUGO Production

December 06, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

SanBio Co (JP:4592) has released an update.

SanBio Co. has completed its second commercial production run of AKUUGO suspension for intracranial implantation, achieving expected yield results. The company anticipates starting shipments by the second quarter of the fiscal year ending January 2026, pending compliance with specification tests. This development is expected to have minimal impact on the current fiscal year’s financial performance.

