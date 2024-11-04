Sanatana Resources Announces Board Resignation

Sanatana Resources (TSE:STA) has released an update.

Sanatana Resources has announced the resignation of Ian Smith from its board of directors, a position he held since 2019. The Vancouver-based mineral exploration company is focused on its Oweegee Dome copper-gold project. Sanatana is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, attracting interest from investors in the mineral sector.

