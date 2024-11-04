News & Insights

Stocks

Sanatana Resources Announces Board Resignation

November 04, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanatana Resources (TSE:STA) has released an update.

Sanatana Resources has announced the resignation of Ian Smith from its board of directors, a position he held since 2019. The Vancouver-based mineral exploration company is focused on its Oweegee Dome copper-gold project. Sanatana is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, attracting interest from investors in the mineral sector.

For further insights into TSE:STA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.