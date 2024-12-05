Samty Residential Plans Major Bond Issuance

Samty Residential Investment Corp. (JP:3459) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Samty Residential Investment Corporation is planning to issue investment corporation bonds worth 100 billion yen, with the process set to occur over a two-year period starting December 2024. The funds will be utilized for acquiring specified assets, repaying borrowings, and various other financial needs.

For further insights into JP:3459 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.