News & Insights

Stocks

Samty Residential Plans Major Bond Issuance

December 05, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samty Residential Investment Corp. (JP:3459) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Samty Residential Investment Corporation is planning to issue investment corporation bonds worth 100 billion yen, with the process set to occur over a two-year period starting December 2024. The funds will be utilized for acquiring specified assets, repaying borrowings, and various other financial needs.

For further insights into JP:3459 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.