Samsung Electronics To Invest About KRW 20 Tln By 2030 For Advanced Semiconductor R&D

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced Tuesday that it plans to invest about KRW 20 trillion by 2030 for its new semiconductor research and development complex (NRD-K) in an area covering about 109,000 square meters (m2) within its Giheung campus. The complex will also include an R&D-dedicated line scheduled to begin operation in mid-2025.

As a state-of-the-art facility, NRD-K broke ground in 2022 and is set to become a key research base for Samsung's memory, system LSI and foundry semiconductor R&D.

With its advanced infrastructure, research and product-level verification will be able to take place under one roof.

Samsung's Giheung campus, located south of Seoul, is the birthplace of the world's first 64-megabit (Mb) DRAM in 1992, marking the beginning of the company's semiconductor leadership.

The establishment of the new R&D facility will usher in the latest developments in process technology and manufacturing tools, extending the site's legacy at the forefront of innovation.

NRD-K will be set up with High NA extreme ultra-violet (EUV) lithography and new material deposition equipment aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation memory semiconductors such as 3D DRAM and V-NAND with more than 1,000 layers.

In addition, wafer bonding infrastructure with innovative wafer-to-wafer bonding capabilities are also planned to dock.

Samsung invested a record KRW 8.87 trillion in R&D in the third quarter of this year, and continues to push boundaries to secure competitiveness in future technologies, such as advanced packaging for high bandwidth memory (HBM) production.

