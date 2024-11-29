Samsung Electronics Bolsters Global Philanthropy Efforts

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Samsung Electronics announced significant charitable contributions, allocating KRW 8.53 billion to Korea’s Community Chest and USD 2.94 million to the UN Development Programme. These donations reflect Samsung’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development, bolstering its reputation in global corporate philanthropy.

For further insights into GB:SMSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.