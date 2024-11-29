News & Insights

Samsung Electronics Bolsters Global Philanthropy Efforts

November 29, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics announced significant charitable contributions, allocating KRW 8.53 billion to Korea’s Community Chest and USD 2.94 million to the UN Development Programme. These donations reflect Samsung’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development, bolstering its reputation in global corporate philanthropy.

