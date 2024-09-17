News & Insights

WMT

Sam's Club Introduces New Compensation Strategy For Frontline Associates

September 17, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc. (WMT), Tuesday announced a new compensation plan to improve financial position and accelerate career growth of about 100,000 frontline associates.

The plan, expected to take effect on November 2, intends to increase hourly wages between 3 percent and 6 percent based on years of service.

"The plan sets predictable pay increase milestones to give associates a longer-term perspective on their financial futures", the company added.

With the new strategy, the hourly pay would increase to above $19.

Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $79.80, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
